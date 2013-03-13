Micron Technology&Rite Aid Trend Analysis Report: (NASDAQ: MU), (NYSE: RAD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2013 --Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) opened at $9.36 and oscillated in the range of $9.35 and $9.60 in the latest trading session. It is at $9.52, up 2.20 percent from its previous close of $9.32. Micron Technology shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $9.78. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $9.95. On the downside, it may slip to $9.35.



Micron Technology develops and markets semiconductor devices. The company offers specialty memory products as well. It is based out of Idaho and was established in 1978.



Find out where MU could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free trend analysis report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MU



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) traded in the range of $1.67 and $1.7350 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $1.67 and is currently at $1.705, up 1.19 percent from its previous close of $1.68. Rite Aid Corporation recorded the volume of 5.197 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 12.331 million shares, thus showing bullish trend. The stock has overall upward trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is likely to maintain the streak.



Rite Aid Corporation operates retail drugstores and markets prescription drugs. The company is based out of Pennsylvania and it was formed in 1927.



Find out more on RAD here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=RAD



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009