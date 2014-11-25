Microscopes Market - Global Industry Growth, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 to 2020: Hexa Research

Felton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2014 --Industry Insights



Semiconductor device manufacturing requires microscopes for procedures such as lithography, coating, failure analysis and detection. Semiconductor industry is growing at a rapid pace in nations such as India and China, key reason for this growth is the continuous transfer electric equipment manufacturing in the region. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2014 China has over 80% world’s market share for mobile phones, 62% for personal computers, and 56% for colour TV’s. Furthermore, Indian Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% to reach at USD 94.2 Billion by 2015. These factors are expected to serve microscopes market as high impact rendering drivers. The global sales in semiconductor industry were about USD 300 billion in 2012 and are expected to rise during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of demand in electronic and renewable energy industries. However, high prices and operating cost related to advanced microscopes is expected to restraint market growth during the forecast period.



Microscopes market is dominated by few market players such as Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss and Nikon Corporation. Olympus Corporation was the global leader in optical microscopes in 2013 with a market share of 34.0%. Its market leadership was attributed to several factors such as strong focus on continuous development of differentiated devices for life sciences and industrial uses. Some latest microscopes launched include DSX Series of opto-digital device and IPLEX UltraLite industrial handheld Videoscope.



Product Insights



Optical microscopes dominated the overall market in terms of share in 2013 at over 40.0%. Increasing demand for digital devices in the fields of biology, medicines and life sciences is one of the major factors attributing to its large share. Optical devices segment includes inverted, phase contrast, confocal scanning, fluorescence, near field scanning and stereomicroscope products. Inverted microscope sub-segment held the largest share in 2013. Increasing high usage rates in various applications such as micromanipulation and metallurgy is expected to drive the microscopes market growth during the forecast period.



Application Insight



Increasing global focus on R&D for applications such as neurosciences, material sciences, life sciences, nanotechnology, and semiconductor industry would increase the adoption rate for advanced devices such as scanning probe and analytical electron microscopes. Life sciences held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2013. Increasing R&D spending and high usage rates for drug discovery and development are two factors attributing to its large share. However, the nanotechnology applications market is expected to show the fastest CAGR at over 12.0% from 2014 to 2020. Presence of initiatives such as the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) and the growing number of R&D exercises targeted at the use of nanotechnology as a discovery and manufacturing tool are some high impact rendering drivers of this market.



Regional Insights



Asia Pacific dominated the microscopes market in terms of revenue share in 2013 owing to rising industrialization rates in countries such as China and India and the presence of extensive nanotechnology associated R&D investments are some key drivers of this market. Increasing usage rates in non-commercial institutions such as research laboratories and universities is expected to drive the market. Japan is the largest provider, with four among the top 12 companies based in Tokyo. The Japanese manufacturers have also pioneered various modifications of optical devices and provide customized design in compliance with the client’s requirements. China is the world’s largest exporter of computer components, thus, has a high demand for microscopes. Semiconductor market growth was majorly attributed to local manufacturing of telecommunication equipment by OEM and EMS companies. Increasing growth of semiconductor industry in this region is expected to drive the microscopes market.



