Microsoft Corporation&Intel Corporation Review: (NASDAQ: MSFT), (NASDAQ: INTC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2013 --Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) traded in the range of $27.33 and $27.94 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $27.37 and is currently at $27.84, down 1.70 percent from its previous close of $27.37. Microsoft recorded the volume of 19.964 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 49.225 million shares, thus showing bullish trend. Its first resistance level is at $28.05. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $28.35 level.



On the downside, Microsoft has its first support level at $27.70. The company offers computer hardware and software services. It has many popular products like Windows and Office in its portfolio.



Find out where MSFT could be headed by getting the full and free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MSFT



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) opened at $20.60 and oscillated in the range of $20.51 and $21.02 in the latest trading session. It is at $21.00, up 2.04 percent from its previous close of $20.58. Intel shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $21.18. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $21.35. On the downside, it may slip to $20.85. Intel has traded 27.525 million shares so far, while its usual trading volume stands at 45.986 million.



Intel offers integrated digital technology solutions. The company is based out of Santa Clara in California.



Find out more on INTC by getting the daily trend analysis reports here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=INTC



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009