Microsoft Solutions and Licensing Services Driving Business Success

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2021 --With the right Microsoft solutions, organizations can start winning with IT. Microsoft service desk solutions enable businesses to stay ahead of the competition with the most up-and-coming cloud, hardware, and software technologies. Whether you're making the switch to a Microsoft enterprise solution for your internal IT department, or need assistance with upcoming IT infrastructure projects, Microsoft solutions have you covered.



Over 10 Years of Microsoft Solution Expertise

Microsoft License (A subsidiary of Talee Limited) is a Microsoft Partner and Solutions Provider with more than 10 years of experience in proactive support and infrastructure management. They also deliver strategic IT consulting services around Microsoft Applications. Microsoft License holds a great experience supporting a variety of Microsoft technologies, including Datacenter (e.g., Server, System Center, Exchange), Productivity (e.g., Office 365, SharePoint, Business Intelligence), and Azure Cloud (e.g., Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service) helping organizations to concentrate on running their businesses while managing their Microsoft environment and enjoying expert IT strategy and consulting.



Microsoft License has years of experience deploying and implementing Microsoft solutions as a Microsoft Partner. Working hand in hand with Microsoft to provide clients with the most up-to-date technology solutions that drive innovation, productivity, and increased revenue.

Microsoft License provides custom Microsoft solutions in the following areas:



Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 provides businesses with the applications to run their business smoothly, while tailoring to industry and business specific needs.



Microsoft Teams

Unified communications platform that combines chat, video, meetings file storage and sharing, and application integration. With the ability to integrate with Office 365 and non-Microsoft applications and products, teams' collaboration and productivity will skyrocket.



Hyper-V

Making better use of hardware by virtualizing multiple operating systems to run off the same physical server simultaneously. Hyper-V gives the ability to run multiple virtual machines while controlling the hardware and allocating the right resources to each operating system.



System Center

This software allows users to manage a large number of Windows based computers and features remote control, patch management, operating system deployment, network protection and other various services.



Threat Protection

Protect against sophisticated attacks including identity, endpoints, apps and data in a unified platform. From preventative protection to post-breach detection, automated investigation and response, Threat Protection.



Cloud Security

Gain more control and visibility into cloud-based applications on servers and devices through Shadow IT. Identify and remediate cloud native attacks and control how data travels across apps while remaining compliant.



Azure Cloud

The trusted cloud for ultimate productivity and security. Making ideas into realities faster than ever before by leveraging the Azure Cloud.



SharePoint

SharePoint is a secure platform where users can share, store, organize, and access data from numerous mobile devices. It facilitates and streamlines team and cross-departmental collaboration, as well as document storage and retrieval, all within the confines of enterprise-grade security and compliance.



Exchange

Working smarter with business-class email and calendaring means Getting more done faster with access to a more personalized inbox. Features include search enhancements that provides faster and more complete results. With customization and add-ins available, streamlining internal and external communications.



Azure Active Directory Services

Managing user accounts, access control, as well as assigning and enforcing security policies for all computers. Without it, any organization may experience performance and operational issues including; slow login times, slow or failing replication between domain controllers, security policies not getting applied, and name resolution failing between clients and servers.



Identity & Access Management

Managing access controls and user policies with things like Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), Conditional Access, Identity Protection, and Identity Governance.



Companies that don't fluctuate with how many seats they need can benefit from a longer-term contract, especially with "use it or lose it" type of budgets. Plus, they get all the Microsoft products.



With Pay-As-You-Go (CSP) Licensing, companies utilize an operating expense and can easily scale up and down at a moment's notice. It makes it easy to keep bottom line trim since only paying for what is actually being used. While getting all of Microsoft's products, customers get the most updated and recent versions along with premier support. With CSP licensing companies easily scale up and down at a moment's notice.



About Talee

Talee Limited is an information technology company offering a wide variety of 'AI Powered™' IT services for companies, researchers, developers and individuals worldwide .



Talee is a high-spirited company enterprising to offer distinctive IT services and solutions to its global clients. As a client centered and quality conscious IT company, they offer a wide spectrum of IT services and solutions to help clients meeting their business needs on time and within cost-effective parameters.