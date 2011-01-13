EtherSpeak Announces SIP Trunking Qualification for Microsoft Lync

Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2011 -- EtherSpeak Communications, LLC, a leading IP communications-as-a-service provider and Microsoft partner announced today their latest achievement as a qualified Microsoft SIP Trunking Provider. “We are proud to become a Microsoft qualified SIP trunking provider offering true cost savings for businesses through our innovative products, high standards of excellence and quality service,” says Neil Darling, EtherSpeak’s President. “We intend to bring significant value to both Microsoft Unified Communications (UC) partners and Microsoft UC customers with our commitment and reputation for excellent service quality and unparalleled innovation.”



Since 2008, EtherSpeak has maintained status as the only certified SIP Provider for ShoreTel systems with EtherSpeak's SureTrunk for ShoreTel service brand. Now in 2011, with the launch of EtherSpeak's Lync SIP Trunking brand for Microsoft Lync, users will experience rapid turn-up, tangible cost savings and unparalleled availability of options like voice packet encryption, auto failover and geographic redundancy, all of which are available through EtherSpeak's native integration to Microsoft Lync - enabling the reseller to meet customer requirements without being required to add costly customer-premise hardware.



EtherSpeak will also offer Microsoft partners and customers multiple connectivity options for both public Internet and MPLS networks with QoS, raising the bar for the IP communications industry. EtherSpeak also offers additional services which complement their communications-as-a-service offerings, such as infrastructure redundancy, managed connectivity, business communications continuity, and first to market with a reliable fax solution - iEtherFax – a “zero-touch” fax-line replacement solution ideally suited to seamlessly integrate with a Microsoft UC customer’s existing fax machine.



“We are pleased that EtherSpeak has joined Lync’s partner eco-system as a qualified SIP Trunking services provider,” states Kirk Gregersen, senior director of Lync product management. “EtherSpeak’s ability to offer flexible IPcommunications services to Lync customers will be especially helpful at a time when the market demand for Lync is growing at such a rapid pace”.



