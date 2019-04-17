Mid-America Safety, Health & Environmental Conference to Be Held May 1-2

Springfield, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2019 --The Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM) announced today, their Mid-America Safety, Health and Environmental Conference & Expo (MASHE) will take place on May 1-2 at the Ozark Empire Fair Grounds E-Plex in Springfield, Missouri. Deadline to register to attend will be April 30 at 5:00 pm. Registrations will be available for purchase on the day of via card ONLY.



Missouri Association of Manufacturers' MASHE is designed to provide training in the areas of general safety, environmental compliance, occupational medicine, workers' compensation and safety leadership. May 1, day one, Keynote Presentation will be presented by Kimberly Stille, Regional Administrator, Region VII – Kansas City, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Stille will update attendees on all of OSHA's new and ongoing activities in the areas of cooperative programs, enforcement and standards as well as other OSHA activities.



On May 2, day two, Keynote Presentation will be presented by Don Harkey, Chief Executive Officer of People Centric, in Springfield, MO. Harkey will discuss the importance and impact of having a high-performance culture that creates empowerment and alignment and its impact on safety. Learn what leaders can do inside of a company (from the top to the bottom) to create a high-performance culture through engagement, focus, and accountability.



Attendees will honor those who have lost their lives by participating in the OSHA Worker's Memorial. During the breakout sessions, attendees will hear speakers from companies including:



- EaglePicher Technologies

- Springfield ReManufacturing Corp (SRC)

- Paul Mueller Company

- Positronic

- Todd Safety Consultation LLC

- Connell Insurance

- Tyler Pipe & Coupling

- CNH Industrial

- Ramboll - Environmental Works Inc.

- 06 Environmental LLC

- JobFinders Employment Services

- GeoEngineers

- ErgoMethods

- Polsinelli Law

- MoDOT

- DOL

- OSHA (10)



Attendees will have the advantage of earning Continuing Education Credits (CEU) from Missouri State University (MSU). With the changing environment of workplace safety, human resources, health and environmental regulations, employees will stay up to date and improve their skills and personal development by attending this annual event.



Event agenda is available online or to download. This event is open to the public. Register online to attend at www.mamstrong.org/MASHE or call 417-863-7262



About Missouri Association of Manufacturers

Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM) strives to instill interest and enthusiasm among elected officials and the public in general, by advocating policy that promotes regional economic growth and worldwide competitiveness. Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM) serves as the manufacturers advocate in Missouri and works to educate policy makers at all levels of the importance about issues important to manufacturers. MAM utilizes its strength in numbers to develop strategic partnerships and create exclusive benefit programs. The goal of each program is to offer lower pricing or greater advantages than members would be able to obtain on their own. MAM is focused on bringing manufacturers together to address common issues and challenges, and to learn from one another. MAM conferences, workshops and networking events provide a non-competitive environment for developing these beneficial relationships. For more information visit us @ www.MAMstrong.org