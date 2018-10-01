Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center Adds Low-Level Laser Therapy to Reduce Inflammation and Treat Chronic Pain

Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Individuals seeking effective, non-invasive treatment of inflammation and chronic pain are ideal candidates for low-level laser therapy, now being offered by Frederick, Maryland-based Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center, a leading provider of chiropractic care for patients of all ages.



Low-level laser therapy is an FDA-approved, clinically proven, and pain-free treatment that uses targeted light to stimulate cell production and promote tissue healing. The revolutionary, state-of-the-art therapy gives patients immediate and long-term relief while repairing injured or inflamed tissue associated with arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, bursitis, plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, back pain, and other conditions without the need for prescription medication. The treatment has no side effects and requires zero down time.



"This is the natural next step in our steadfast commitment to safe and effective patient care. We promote healthy alternatives to pain management and encourage people to talk with us or their physicians about incorporating the benefits of low-level laser therapy as part of a holistic plan to improve their overall health and quality of life," said Dr. Amir Rashidian, founder of the Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center. A top-ranked chiropractor in the U.S., Dr. Rashidian previously served as a leading researcher at National Institutes of Health.



The people-centered team at Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center welcomes new patients and offers a complimentary consultation and free initial session of low-level laser therapy for a single treatment area. Book your appointment today!



Contact

FrontDesk@MidAtlanticClinic.com

Appointments: (301) 241-8784

General Inquiries: (301) 698-0001

7196 Crestwood Boulevard, Suite 100, Frederick, MD 21703

www.MidAtlanticClinic.com



About Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center

Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center is a top-ranked provider of chiropractic care for patients of all ages, employing hands-on techniques and state-of-the-art technology to assess and treat a broad array of medical conditions. At Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center in Frederick, MD, we offer holistic, patient-centered chiropractic care for neck pain, back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, and migraines, as well as pediatric chiropractic care and posture corrections for adults and children.