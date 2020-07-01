Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center Launches Second Location in North Frederick, MD

Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2020 --Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center, a Frederick based provider of chiropractic care, is pleased to announce the official opening of its second location in Market Square in August 2020.



Dr. Amir Rashidian, the owner and founder of Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center, is a published author and leader in the health community. "Market Square was a sensible choice for our patients and us," says Dr. Rashidian. "Many of our patients will find this location convenient and accessible," he explains.



The Market Square location, referred to as Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center North will allow patients on the north end of Frederick to receive care more quickly and efficiently by reducing drive time to and from appointments. The new location will offer flexible appointment options to meet your needs and save you time.



Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center North will offer a full-service experience, including initial examination, x-rays, adjustments, and modalities. The new location will continue to make our patients feel loved, valued, and respected as part of our chiropractic family.



For information about the new Market Square location, call 301-698-0001.



About Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center

Founded in 2006, Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center is at the forefront of health and wellness in Frederick, MD. Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center emphasizes improving your health to reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place. Most people would rather be healthy and avoid illness if they could, and it is one of the main reasons for the big surge in the popularity of Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center. Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center is a top-ranked provider of chiropractic care for patients of all ages, employing hands-on techniques and state-of-the-art technology to assess and treat a broad array of health conditions. At Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center in Frederick, MD, we offer holistic, patient-centered chiropractic care for neck pain, back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, migraines, and automobile accidents, as well as pediatric chiropractic care and posture corrections for adults and children.



Amir Rashidian, Owner

Mid Atlantic Chiropractic Center

7196 Crestwood Blvd, Ste 100

Frederick, MD 21703

301-698-0001

Web: www.MidAtlanticClinic.com

Email: Front Desk