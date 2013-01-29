Mid-Day Commentary & Reports For: (NYSE: TSL), (NYSE: SPF)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2013 --Trina Solar Limited (NYSE: TSL) traded in the range of $4.80 and $5.15 during its latest trading session. The stock opened at $4.92 and is currently at $4.90, down 0.20 percent from its previous close of $4.91. Despite its down movement, the stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may go up to $5.13 level in the coming session.



Trina Solar reported its new deal to supply 30 Megawatts of solar energy to Gestamp in South Africa. The modules will be delivered in the third quarter of this year. The new deal will help Trina Solar in expanding beyond Europe.



Find out if this report will benefit TSL by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=TSL



Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE: SPF) shows bullish trend as the stock made up movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $8.33 and remained in $8.27 and $8.45 price range during the session. The stock is 0.85 percent higher at $8.36. Standard Pacific’s first support level is at $8.28. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $8.05. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $8.42.



Standard Pacific is a diversified builder and it is based out of California. The company is operational in Texas, Arizona and Colorado.



Find out more on SPF here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SPF



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009