New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2013 --MediSwipe Inc. (OTCQB: MWIP) is trading in the range of $0.09 and $0.10 in its current trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 31.238 million shares so far, in comparison its average daily trading volume of 14.969 million shares. The stock opened at $0.09 and is currently at $0.10, up 7.47 percent from its previous close of $0.09. MediSwipe has its first resistance level at $0.11 while it faces the support at $0.07. If the stock breaches this level, it may go touch $0.05.



MediSwipe offers transaction processing and security services. It is based out of Florida and was established in 1997.



Find out if MWIP could maintain its momentum by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MWIP



AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) shows neutral trend as the stock made sharp down movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $1.45 and remained in $1.28 and $1.45 price range during the session. The stock is 6.90 percent lower at $1.35. AMR Corporation’s first support level is at $1.32. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $1.07. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $1.60.



AMR Corporation is currently deliberating merger deal with US Airways. The decision is likely to be made within this week. AMR Corporation offers scheduled jet services and is operational globally.



Find out if AAMRQ could pick up steam in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the full trend analysis report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/

Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009