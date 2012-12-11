Mid-Day Commentary & Reports For: (OTCQB: CTIX), (OTCQB; GRPH)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2012 --Cellceutix Corp. (OTCQB: CTIX), a development stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases mainly in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading session.



CTIX had rallied on Monday after announcing that it entered into a $10 million common stock Purchase Agreement with Aspire Capital Fund LLC. The company said that it intends to use the net proceeds from the Purchase Agreement to advance its drug pipeline.



CTIX is up 3.47% to $1.49 in trading today. The stock has gained more than 27% in the last three trading sessions. CTIX hit 52-week high of $1.53 today. Technical indicators for the stock are pointing to further gains.



Find out if CTIX could maintain its bullish momentum by reading the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=CTIX



Graphite Corp. (PINKSHEETS: GRPH), a resource exploration stage company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and development of graphite-based deposits in the U.S., is down sharply in trading today, reversing its gains from the previous trading session.



GRPH had risen more than 3% on Monday after the company reviewed its recent field study in Alabama. The stock is currently down 7.10% to $0.720 on volume of 409,519, which is below the daily average volume of 724,815.



GRPH fell sharply last week after reaching $0.90 resistance level. The stock made a slight recovery in the previous two trading sessions. However, it has slipped once again in trading today. GRPH could see significant losses if it falls below $0.70 support level.



Find out more about GRPH here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=GRPH



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

WALL STREET SCOOP

info@WallStreetSCOOP.net

347-905-5009