Mid-Day Commentary & Reports For: (PINKSHEETS: ONVO), (OTCQB: SWVI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2013 --Organovo Holdings Inc. (PINKSHEETS: ONVO) opened at $6.12 and is oscillating in the range of $4.07 and $6.35 in the latest trading session. It is currently at $5.14, down 13.03 percent from its previous close of $5.19. Organovo Holdings shows mildly bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $5.25. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $5.29. On the downside, it may slip to $5.09. Organovo Holdings generate human tissues using its proprietary 3D printing technology. These tissues are used for research purpose. The company is based out of California.



Find out where ONVO could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ONVO



Swingplane Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: SWVI) is trading in the range of $0.18 and $0.30 during its current session. The stock had opened at $0.19 and is at at $0.28, up 67.45 percent from its previous close of $0.17. Swingplane Ventures recorded the volume of 75.029 million shares. The stock has overall bullish trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is likely to maintain the streak. It is also trading above its 6 days EMA of $0.24 and has its first resistance level at $0.30. Swingplane Ventures deals in sporting apparels and offers its products via online channel.



Find out more on SWVI by getting the free full report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SWVI



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009