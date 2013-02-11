Mid-Day Follow-Up Commentary On: (NASDAQ:SIRI), (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2013 --Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) traded in the range of $3.13 and $3.16 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $3.14 and is currently at $3.15, up 0.96 percent from its previous close of $3.12. Sirius XM Radio recorded the volume of 24.173 million shares, while its average daily trading volume of 65.53 million shares, thus showing bullish trend. It is also trading above its 6 days EMA of $3.14 and 20 days EMA of $3.13.



Sirius XM Radio has its first resistance level at $3.16.



Find out more on SIRI here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SIRI



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at $476.50 and oscillated in the range of $473.25 and $484.94 in the latest trading session. It is at $480.95, up 1.26 percent from its previous close of $474.98. Apple shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $510.23. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $538.16. On the downside, it may slip to $473.02. Apple traded 13.565 million shares in the current trading session so far, in comparison to its usual daily volume of 21.885 million shares.



Apple is based out of Cupertino and it was established in 1977.



Get everything traders and investors are looking for in order to successfully trade AAPL by getting the free full report here:



http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AAPL



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009