Mid-Day Follow-Up Commentary on Selected Picks: (NASDAQ: ARAY), (NASDAQ: FOLD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2013 --Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY), a manufacturer of image-guided radiosurgery devices, is sinking in mid-day trading today after the company gave a weak sales outlook. The company said that it expects second-quarter sales to be between $72 million and $75 million, which are significantly below the $106.4 million it reported for the same period in the previous year. The revenue outlook is also well below the consensus forecast of $93.8 million.



ARAY expects to post a net loss of $25 million to $30 million for the second quarter. The company also said that it plans to reduce its workforce by 13%.



ARAY is currently down nearly 20% to $5.43 on volume of 8.32 million, which is substantially above the daily average volume of 459,973.



Find out if ARAY could bounce back by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ARAY



Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs for treating a range of diseases, is seeing a huge rally in trading today. FOLD is gaining after the company announced positive results from all four cohorts in Phase 2 chaperone-enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) co-administration study for pompe disease.



At last check, FOLD was trading 11.52% higher at $3.68 on volume of 4.27 million, which is nearly three times the daily average volume of 1.45 million. The stock has gained more than 37% in the last three trading sessions.



FOLD has broken through $3.25 resistance level as a result of the rally today. The stock could continue to rise before facing resistance at around $4.50.



Find out if FOLD could maintain the momentum in the very short term by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=FOLD



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009