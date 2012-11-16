Mid-Day Follow-Up Commentary on Selected Picks: (NASDAQ: DELL), (NYSE: PFE).

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2012 --Dell Inc. (NASDAQ: DELL), the maker of personal computers, is amongst the biggest losers on NASDAQ today. DELL is falling after the company reported yet another disappointing quarterly result. DELL is currently down 7.53% to $8.84 on volume of 44.93 million, which is more than twice the daily average volume of 20.72 million.



DELL has been impacted by the weakness in the PC market and this is reflected in the performance of DELL shares this year. Year-to-date, the stock has fallen nearly 40%.



DELL today hit a new 52-week low of $8.69. Technical indicators for the stock suggest that the downward slide is likely to continue. The stock’s MACD has just crossed the signal line on the downside, which is a strong sell signal.



Find out where DELL could be header by accessing the free trend analysis report here: DELL, Trend analysis report



Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, is marginally higher in mid-day trading today. The stock is currently trading 0.68% higher at $23.82 on volume of 23.33 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $23.88 today.



Despite the gains today, PFE is down nearly 1.5% for the week. PFE has fallen in the previous trading session, which indicates that the market sentiment is bearish on the stock. However, the bearish trend may be coming to an end as the stock has rebounded from $23.5 support level. The MACD histogram is also showing decreasing downward momentum, which is another sign that the bearish trend is coming to an end.



PFE is gaining today even as the company’s once-a-day Lyric failed in epilepsy trial.



Get all the latest news and reports on PFE here: PFE, trend analysis report



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009