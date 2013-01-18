Mid-Day Follow-Up Commentary on Selected Picks: (NASDAQ: FITB), (NASDAQ: MDLZ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2013 --Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB), a regional bank based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is marginally higher in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading session. FITB had gained nearly 5% on Thursday after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. FITB reported fourth-quarter net income of $390 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $305 million, or $0.33 per share reported for the same period in the previous year.



Earlier today, FITB also announced that it extended over $13 billion in credit to business customers. At last check, FITB was trading 0.58% higher at $16.39 on volume of 10.06 million, which is slightly below the daily average volume of10.32 million.



Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ), a maker of chocolate, biscuits, gum, candy, coffee and powdered beverages, is marginally lower in mid-day trading today. At last check, MDLZ was trading 0.20% lower at $28 on volume of 8.78 million, which is below the daily average volume of 11.61 million.



Despite the pullback today, MDLZ has gained more than 2% for the week. The stock, in fact, has had an excellent run since last week. MDLZ is currently trading close to $28.25 resistance level. The upward trend could continue if the stock breaks through this level.



MDLZ said earlier this week that it will release its quarterly results on February 13, 2013.



