New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2012 --Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is gaining in trading today, paring some of the losses. At last check, GLUU was trading 2.42% higher at $2.58 on volume of 827,228, which is significantly below the daily average volume of 4.26 million. GLUU has fallen more than 21% in the last three trading sessions.



GLUU is recovering after a huge sell-off. The stock is bouncing back after finding support at $2.48, which is also the stock’s 52-week low. However, the market sentiment is still bearish on the stock. GLUU is likely to trade sideways in the next few trading sessions.



Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is marginally lower in trading currently. At last check, SIRI was down 0.18% to $2.83 on volume of 15.79 million, which is nearly a fifth of the daily average volume of 80.16 million.



SIRI has struggled for direction in the last few trading sessions. The stock has traded sideways in the last two weeks. The stock’s MACD chart is giving bearish signals. If SIRI falls below $2.80 support level then the stock could see significant losses. The next support level for the stock is at $2.70.



Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is marginally higher in trading today. At last check, ZNGA was trading 0.45% higher at $2.25 on volume of 4.57 million, which is significantly below the daily average volume of 20.94 million.



ZNGA recently hit an all-time low of $2.10. However, recent measures announced by the company have helped the stock to make a small recovery. The stock’s MACD has crossed the signal line on the upside, which is a buy signal. ZNGA is likely to rise to $2.50, which is a stiff resistance level. If the stock breaks through this level then it has significant upside potential.



Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is up nearly 3% in mid-day trading today, making it one of the best performers on the NASDAQ today. The gains have come on volume of nearly 17 million, which indicates that the market sentiment has turned bullish on MU.



This is further confirmed by the stock’s technical indicators. MU has crossed its 50-day moving average in trading today, which is a strong bullish signal. The MACD histogram is also indicating increasing upward momentum. MU could face resistance at around $6.10.



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



