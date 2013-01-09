Mid-Day Follow-Up Commentary on Selected Stocks: (AMEX: PAL), (NYSE: HPQ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2013 --North American Palladium Ltd. (AMEX: PAL), a precious metal producer operating its flagship Lac des lles mine in Ontario, Canada, is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, PAL was trading 5.92% higher at $1.61 on volume of 2.46 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 2.13 million. The stock has gained more than 7% in the last three trading sessions.



PAL has broken through $1.60 resistance level in trading today. The next resistance level for the stock is at around $1.70. The stock could post significant gains if it breaks through this level.



Find out more about PAL by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PAL



Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE: HPQ), a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small-and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, HPQ was trading 1.75% higher at $15.66 on volume of 18.25 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 29.79 million.



HPQ has had an excellent run over the last one week. In the last five trading sessions, the stock has gained more than 14%. The stock could continue to rise before facing resistance at around $17.



HPQ today announced its first Big Data Solutions training and certification program for the HP Vertica Analytics Platform.



Find out more about HPQ by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=HPQ



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009