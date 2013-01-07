Mid-Day Follow-Up Commentary on Selected Stocks: (NYSE: NSM), (NYSE: SLCA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2013 --Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NSM), a company engaged in the servicing of residential mortgage loans in the U.S., is soaring in mid-day trading today after the company agreed to acquire mortgage servicing assets from Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC). The company’s subsidiary signed a definitive agreement to acquire nearly $215 billion in residential mortgage servicing rights, as measured by unpaid principal balance as of November 30, 2012, from Bank of America. The transaction will help NSM expand its customer base.



NSM is currently trading 11.59% higher at $37.08 on volume of 6.22 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 959,876. NSM has broken through $36 resistance level as a result of today’s rally.



Get everything traders and investors need to know on NSM by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSM



U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), a silica sand supplier company, is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, SLCA was trading 7.93% higher at $18.51 on volume of 350,143, which is below the daily average volume of 488,431. The stock hit an intra-day high of $18.71 in trading today.



SLCA has broken through $18 resistance level as a result of today’s rally. The next resistance level for the stock is at around $21. If SLCA breaks through this level then the next resistance level will be at $22. The stock currently has strong support at around $16.



Find out where SLCA could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SCLA



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009