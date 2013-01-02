Mid-Day Follow-Up Commentary on Selected Stocks: (NYSE: TEX), (NYSE: BC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2013 --Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX), a diversified global equipment manufacturer of a range of capital goods machinery products, has risen sharply in trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading session.TEX had risen sharply on Monday after trading sideways for over a week. The stock broke through $27 resistance level on Monday.



In today’s trading, TEX has gained nearly 5% to $29.51 on volume of 1.35 million, which is below the daily average volume of 2.49 million. The stock hit a 52-week high of $30 in trading today.



TEX last week announced that it redeemed approximately $120 million principal amount of its 8% Senior Notes due 2017, which remained outstanding.



Find out how this announcement could affect TEX on the long run by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=TEX



Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products, are soaring in mid-day trading today following a rating upgrade from BMO Capital Markets. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets upgraded BC from a Market Perform to an Outperform rating. BMO analysts also raised their price target on BC from $25 to $36.



BC is currently trading 4.95% higher at $30.95 on volume of 1.15 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 814,248. BC has gained more than 11% in the last three trading sessions. BC had risen sharply on Monday, breaking through $28 resistance level. The rally has continued in trading today, with technical indicators for the stock pointing to further gains.



Find out how traders and investors should trade BC by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=BC



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009