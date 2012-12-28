Mid-Day Follow-Up Commentary OnMost Active Stocks: (NASDAQ: VICL), (NYSE: MWW)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2012 --Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL), a researcher and developer of biopharmaceutical-based products based on DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases, is down sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its losses from the previous trading sessions.



At last check, VICL was trading 2.49% lower at $2.74 on volume of 552,390. The stock fell to a 52-week low of $2.61 today. VICL has now fallen more than 11% this week. VICL has fallen below $3, which had been a key support level for the stock. The stock has also dropped below $2.80 support level today. Technical indicators suggest that the downward slide could continue.



Monster Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: MWW), a parent company of Monster, has also fallen sharply in mid-day trading today, extending is losses from the previous trading sessions. At last check, MWW was down 3.04% to $5.42 on volume of 694,293, which is nearly a third of the daily average volume of 2.24 million. The stock has now fallen more than 7.5% in the last three trading sessions.



MWW has finished lower in five of the previous six trading sessions. The stock has slipped from $6.25 resistance level. It has fallen below $5.50 support level, which is a bearish signal. Technical indicators suggest that the downward slide could continue.



