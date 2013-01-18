Mid-Day Follow-Up on High Profiles Stocks: (NASDAQ: AAPL), (NASDAQ; CMCSA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2013 --Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), the maker of iPhones and iPads, is marginally lower in mid-day trading today. At last check, AAPL was down 0.70% to $499.17 on volume of 10.53 million, which is half of the daily average volume of 21.17 million. The stock is still up nearly 3% in the last three trading sessions.



AAPL fell sharply earlier in the week after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company cut component orders for the iPhone 5 due to weaker than expected demand. The stock rebounded on Wednesday, gaining more than 4%. However, it has failed to hold on to the momentum.



AAPL currently has support at around $480. The stock is facing stiff resistance at around $515.



AAPL currently has support at around $480. The stock is facing stiff resistance at around $515.



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), a provider of entertainment, information and communications products and services, is marginally higher in mid-day trading today. At last check, CMCSA was trading 0.28% higher at $40.06 on volume of 7.09 million, which is below the daily average volume of 11.50 million. CMCSA has gained more than 4% for the week.



CMCSA has had an excellent run over the past couple of weeks. The stock has been gaining momentum after breaking through $38 resistance level. Earlier today, the stock hit a 52-week high of $40.09. Technical indicators suggest that the upward trend could continue.



Find out where CMCSA could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=CMCSA



