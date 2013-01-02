Mid-Day Gainers in Today's Trading Session: (NYSE: QIHU), (NYSE: RDN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2013 --Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: QIHU), a provider of Internet and mobile security products in China, is marginally higher in mid-day trading today after posting significant gains in trading on Monday. QIHU had rallied more than 8% on Monday, breaking through some key technical levels.



In today’s trading, QIHU is currently up 0.71% to $29.90 on volume of 1.38 million, which is half of the daily average volume of 2.75 million. The stock hit a 52-week high of $30.88 earlier today before paring some of the gains. QIHU broke through on Monday after trading in a tight range last week. Technical indicators for the stock are giving bullish signals, which suggests that the rally could continue in the next few trading sessions.



Find out if QIHU could maintain the momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=QIHU



Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), a credit enhancement company focusing on domestic, first-lien residential mortgage insurance, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, continuing its rally from last month. RDN has been rallying since the start of December, gaining more than 44% in the last one month.



RDN has been gaining momentum amid some positive developments for the company, including the approval of RMAI subsidiary from Freddie Mac through 2013. Earlier today, the company announced the results of its exchange offer.



RDN is currently trading 3.11% higher at $6.30 on volume of 2.11 million, which is below the daily average volume of 3.39 million.



Find out if this is the right moment for traders and investors to trade RDN by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=RDN



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009