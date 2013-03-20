Mid-Day Hot Equities Review: (OTCQB: EKDKQ), (OTCQB: GOFF)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2013 --Eastman Kodak Co. (OTCQB: EKDKQ) traded in the range of $0.29 and $0.47 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.47 and is currently at $0.36, down 18 percent from its previous close of $0.45. Eastman Kodak recorded the volume of 22.969 million shares, significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 2.598 million shares, thus showing bearish trend.



The stock has overall bearish trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is likely to maintain the streak. It is also trading below its 20 days and 50 days SMA of $0.37, confirming the trend.



Find out more on EKDKQ by getting the free and full analysis report here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=EKDKQ



Goff Corp (OTQBC: GOFF) opened at $0.31 and oscillated in the range of $0.30 and $0.33 in the latest trading session. It is at $0.33, up 9.90 percent from its previous close of $0.30. Goff Corp shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $0.36. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $0.37. On the downside, it may slip to $0.31.



Goff Corp has traded 8.58 million shares so far in this session. It 52 weeks price range stands at $0.20 and $0.35. Goff Corp is currently trading above its 50 days moving average price of $0.32.



Find out where GOFF could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=GOFF



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