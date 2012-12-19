Mid-Day Hot Equities Review & Reports For: (NYSE: DDD), (NYSE: BAS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2012 --3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD), a provider of 3D content-to-print solutions for professionals and consumers, is marginally lower in mid-day trading following a two-day rally that saw the stock gain nearly 13%.



DDD is currently trading 0.77% lower at $51.36 on volume of 1.09 million, which is more than half the daily average volume of 1.91 million. DDD broke through $48 resistance level as a result of the rally in the previous two trading sessions. The stock has had a good run in the past few weeks, gaining more than 23% since November 26, 2012. Technical indicators for DDD are still giving bullish signals. The stock could see further gains.



Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: BAS), a provider of a range of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading sessions.



BAS is currently trading 2.66% higher at $11.59 on volume of 277,352, which is a little over a quarter of the daily average volume of 1.02 million. The stock has now gained more than 13% in the last three trading sessions.



BAS has rebounded this week after falling sharply on Thursday following the release of selected operating data for the month of November. The stock is now trading near $11.60 resistance level, which it has struggled to break through in the past. BAS could see a pullback in the next few trading sessions if the stock fails to break through $11.60 resistance level.



