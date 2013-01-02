Mid-Day Investors Eye Catching Stocks: (AMEX: DNN), (AMEX: VRNG)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2013 --Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN), a company engaged in uranium exploration, development, mining and milling with projects in the U.S. and Canada, is down sharply in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the gains from Monday’s trading session when the stock had finished more than 5% higher.



DNN is currently trading 1.60% lower at $1.23 on volume of 395,506, which is well below the daily average volume of 667,413. DNN has slipped from $1.30 resistance level. The stock has struggled to break through this level for a while now. A bullish trend will be established if DNN can break through this level. The stock currently has support at around $1.20.



Find out if DNN could bounce back in the very short term by getting the free full report here; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=DNN



Vringo Inc. (AMEX: VRNG), a development-stage company engaged in the development of software for mobile phones, is marginally higher in mid-day trading today after the company announced that Ashley Keller joined its Board of Directors. VRNG Chairman Seth M. Siegel said that Keller’s investment, legal, and patent litigation expertise brings a unique perspective to the Board.



VRNG was trading 0.70% higher, at last check. The stock has gained more than 3% in the last three trading sessions.



VRNG had bounced back sharply on Monday after falling sharply last week. The stock currently faces resistance at around $3. If it breaks through this level then the next resistance level will be at $3.25.



Find out what else traders could expect from VRNG by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=VRNG



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009