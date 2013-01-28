Mid-Day NASDAQ Gainers: (NASDAQ; MSFT), (NASDAQ: AAPL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2013 --Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is at $28.09, up 0.77 percent from its previous close of $27.88. The stock opened the session at $28.01 and touched its highest price point at $28.17. Microsoft stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $27.76. The stock is likely to maintain its neutral trend in the near term and medium term. Microsoft stock may touch $28.21 level in the coming trading sessions. On the downside, the stock has support at $27.68. It is also trading above its short term and medium term EMA price of $27.86 and $27.20 respectively. Microsoft offers software and hardware services.



Get everything traders and investors need to know on MSFT here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MSFT



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) traded in the range of $435.86 and $453.21 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $437.60 and is at $452.64, up 2.90 percent from its previous close of $439.88. Apple recorded the volume of 16 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 22.393 million shares. Its MACD chart shows bearish trend and the stock may go as low as $445 in the coming sessions. Its first resistance level stands at $461.22, breaching this level, the stock may touch $486.50. Apple stock is trading below its very short term EMA price of $460.63.



Find out more on where AAPL could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAPL



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009