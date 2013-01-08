Mid-Day NASDAQ Gainers: (NASDAQ: PERI), (NASDAQ: CTIC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2013 --Perion Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), operating as a digital media company, is seeing a huge rally in mid-day trading today after the company announced its revenue estimates for 2012 and guidance for 2013. The company said that it expects 2012 revenue at $61 million, up 64% from 2011. For 2013, the company expects revenue to exceed $110 million. EBITDA for 2013 is expected to be at least $26 million.



PERI is currently trading 23.92% higher at $11.71 on volume of 1.67 million, which is more than ten times the daily average volume of 142,767. The stock rose to a 52-week high of $12.27 today. PERI has gained nearly 50% in the last three trading sessions.



Find out how this announcement could benefit PERI by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PERI



Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTIC), a company engaged in the development, acquisition and commercialization of treatments for cancer, is soaring in mid-day trading today. At last check, CTIC was trading 15.38% higher at $1.50 on volume of 13.36 million, which is ten times the daily average volume of 1.36 million.



CTIC had been trading sideways prior to today’s rally. The stock has broken through some key technical levels as a result of the rally today. This is a bullish signal. The bullish trend could continue if the stock breaks through $1.75 resistance level.



Find out if CTIC could maintain the momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CTIC



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009