Mid-Day NYSE Gainers: (NYSE: NOK), (NYSE: GFA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2013 --Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE: NOK), a provider of telecommunications infrastructure hardware, software and services globally, is soaring in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading session. NOK had finished nearly 19% higher in Thursday’s trading session.



In today’s trading, NOK is up 4.47% to $4.65 on volume of 53.63 million, which is below the daily average volume of 66.97 million. NOK has broken through $4.25 resistance level as a result of the two-day rally. The stock could continue to rise before facing resistance at around $5.87, which is also its 52-week high. NOK currently has support at $4.25.



Find out if NOK could maintain the momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=NOK



Gafisa SA (ADR) (NYSE: GFA), a company engaged in the homebuilding and real estate operations, is marginally higher in mid-day trading today. At last check, GFA was trading 0.87% higher at $4.64 on volume of 561,705, which is a little over a quarter of the daily average volume of 2.48 million.



GFA has traded in a very tight range over the past one week. The stock has been facing resistance at around $4.75. If GFA breaks through this level, a bullish trend will be established. The next resistance level after $4.75 will be at $5. GFA currently has strong support at $4.50.



Find out more about GFA by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=GFA



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009