Mid-Day Penny Stocks Gainers: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: AMBS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2013 --AMR Corp. (OTCQB: AAMRQ), the parent company of American Airlines, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading sessions. AAMRQ, which filed for bankruptcy in November 2011, rallied earlier in the week after the company said that its improving business prospects mean that shareholders may get some value when the company emerges from bankruptcy. The airline also reported its traffic results for the month of December earlier in the week.



AAMRQ is currently trading 4.65% higher at $1.35 on volume of 7.67 million, which is slightly below the daily average volume of 7.83 million. The stock gained nearly 50% in the last three trading sessions.



Amarantus BioSciences Inc. (OTCQB: AMBS), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, is soaring in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the losses from this week. AMBS fell in each of the previous four trading sessions this week. On Thursday, the stock tumbled more than 48%.



AMBS is currently trading 13.48% higher at $0.0783 on volume of 25.58 million, which is above the daily average volume of 22.21 million. The stock is gaining momentum after the company announced that a corporate presentation made by its President and CEO at Biotech Showcase 2013 is available on its website. Earlier this week, AMBS also announced positive efficacy data for MANF in a nigral delivery neurorestoration animal model of Parkinson’s disease.



