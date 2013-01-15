Mid-Day Penny Stocks Gainers: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: ZPPB)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2013 --AMR Corp. (OTCQB: AAMRQ), the parent company of American Airlines, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the losses from Monday. AAMRQ fell 10% on Monday as investors booked profit after last week’s rally. The stock had rallied last week after AAMRQ said that its improving business prospects mean that shareholders may find some value when the company emerges from bankruptcy. AAMRQ had filed for bankruptcy in November 2011.



AAMRQ is currently trading 2.08% higher at $1.47 on volume of 4.76 million, which is below the daily average volume of 5.67 million. AAMRQ has bounced back from $1.40 support. The stock could continue to rise before facing resistance at around $1.60.



Zippy Bags Inc. (OTCQB: ZPPB), a development-stage company engaged in marketing of snowboard carrying bags to snowboard stores and outdoor retailers in Salt Lake City, Utah, is seeing a huge rally in mid-day trading today after the company announced that it secured a new sales agreement for 12,000 Zippy Bike Bags with World Wide Wholesale Inc. The company said that new sales agreement will further help in the global expansion of its entire product line.



CEO Janet Somsen noted that with the ongoing trend and continued sustainable growth of the bicycling industry in the European markets, the company is greatly concentrating its sales and marketing efforts on the countries of France, Germany, Italy and Spain as its initial foreign markets.



ZPPB has crossed its 50-day moving average as a result of the rally today. At last check, the stock was trading 201.11% higher at $0.271 on volume of 5.99 million, which is substantially above the daily average volume of 4,682.



