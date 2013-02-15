Mid-Day Penny Stocks Gainers: (OTCQB: GNIN), (OTCQB: SWVI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2013 --Green Innovations Ltd. (OTCQB: GNIN) stock is at $2.50, up 11.11 percent from its previous close of $2.25. However, its today’s volume of 2.944 million shares is substantially higher than its usual trading volume of 546k shares. The stock opened the session at $2.26 and touched its highest price point at $2.54. Green Innovations’ lowest price point for the session stood at $2.23. The stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend in the short term. Its first resistance level is at $2.70. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $2.85 level.



Green Innovations deals in bamboo based household and hygienic products. It is based out of Florida.



Find out if GNIN could maintain its momentum by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GNIN



Swingplane Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: SWVI) is trading in the range of $0.61 and $0.66 during its latest trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 3.811 million shares, while its average daily trading volume is of 12.806 million shares. Its MACD and EMA charts shows bullish trend. The stock opened at $0.62 and is at $0.64, up 5.70 percent from its previous close of $0.61. It is currently trading above its 10 days EMA of $0.57 and has its first support level at $0.56.



In the intermediate time period, the stock may test $0.66 resistance level.



Find out where SWVI could be headed by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SWVI



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009