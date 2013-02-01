Mid-Day Penny Stocks on the News: (OTCQX: EONGY), (OTCQB: TTNP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2013 --E.On SE (OTCQX: EONGY) stock is at $17.57, up 0.98 percent from its previous close of $17.40. However, its today’s volume of 93K shares is higher than its usual trading volume of 79K shares. The stock opened the session at $17.45 and touched its highest price point at $17.62. E.On SE’s lowest price point for the session stood at $17.45. The stock’s MACD chart shows neutral trend in the short term. Its first resistance level is at $18.31. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $20.46 level.



E.On SE is based out of Germany. It deals in power generation and energy trading.



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Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: TTNP) is trading in the range of $2.11 and $2.22 during its latest trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 628k shares, significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 326K shares. Its up accompanied by high volume shows bullish trend, which is further confirmed by its MACD and EMA charts. The stock opened at $2.18 and is at $2.19, up 4.29 percent from its previous close of $2.10. It is currently trading above its 6 days EMA of $2.01 and has its first support level at $2.12.



In the intermediate time period, the stock may test $2.28 resistance level.



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