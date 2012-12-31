Mid-Day Penny Stocks Top Movers: (OTCQB: FARE), (OTCQB: USGT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2012 --World Moto Inc. (OTCQB: FARE), a manufacturer and supplier of taxi meters for the motorcycle taxi industry, is up sharply in mid-day trading today after the company last Friday announced that it agreed to provide the Moto-Meter to Moto-City, the leading motorcycle taxi service in Madrid, Spain. The agreement would bring FARE’s Moto-Meter to Europe.



FARE is currently trading 9.78% higher at $0.174 on volume of 9.80 million, which is below the daily average volume of 11.59 million. FARE is approaching $0.20 resistance level. A strong bullish trend will be established if the stock can break through this level.



Find if this is the right moment to trade FARE by getting the full free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=FARE



USA Graphite Inc. (OTCQB: USGT), an exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of world-class graphite properties in North America, is marginally lower in mid-day trading today. USGT has slipped even as the company last Friday announced that its search for additional large tonnage high carbon content properties is proving to be very successful.



USGT last Friday said that it has been assessing additional projects in Nevada that have the resources to host their own mine or strategically linked in to operations with the company’s other Nevada assets.



USGT is currently trading 0.39% lower at $0.757 on volume of 1.05 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 610,322. Despite the pullback, USGT is up more than 7% in the last three trading sessions.



Find out if USGT could maintain the momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=USGT



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009