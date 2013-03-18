Mid-Day Stock Movers: (OTC Pink: BYRG), (NYSE: S)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2013 --Buyer Group International Inc. (OTC Pink: BYRG) stock is at $0.06, down 15 percent from its previous close of $0.07. The stock opened the session at $0.08 which is also its session high. Buyer Group International stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.05. The stock is likely to maintain its neutral trend in the near term and medium term.



Buyer Group International stock may touch $0.08 level in the coming trading sessions. On the downside, the stock has support at $0.4. Buyer Group International offers financial advisory services. The company is based out of Leander in Texas.



Sprint Nextel Corp. (NYSE: S) traded in the range of $5.79 and $5.92 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $5.80 and is at $5.90, up 1.46 percent from its previous close of $5.81. Sprint Nextel recorded the volume of 17.055 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 35.687 million shares.



Its MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may go as high as $6.05 in the coming sessions. Its first support level stands at $5.75, breaching this level, the stock may tumble to $5.35. Sprint Nextel deals in wireline and wireless communication products.



