Mid-Day Stocks on the Move: (NASDAQ: TIBX), (NASDAQ: ORCL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2012 --Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TIBX), a provider of middleware and infrastructure software, is amongst the biggest losers on the NASDAQ today. At last check, TIBX was trading 21.16% lower at $19.49 on above average volume of 12.75 million. The stock fell to a 52-week low of $18.95 earlier today.



TIBX has plunged in trading today after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings missed analysts’ estimates. TIBX is now trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock also fell below $24 support level today as a result of the sell-off. The downward slide in TIBX could continue.



Oracle Corp. (NASDAQ: ORCL), a provider of enterprise software and computer hardware products and services, is also down in mid-day trading today. ORCL is currently trading 1.59% lower at $31.86 on volume of 16.17 million.



ORCL has been rallying for the last two weeks. However, the stock has slipped after reaching $32, which has been a stiff resistance level. ORCL has also slipped on profit booking following the recent rally. The stock could continue to slide before finding support at around $30.5.



ORCL had said on Tuesday that it is accelerating its dividend payments for the second, third and fourth-quarter.



