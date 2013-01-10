Mid-Day StocksIn Focus: (NASDAQ: EFTC), (NASDAQ: INTC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2013 --E Trade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: EFTC), a financial services company providing online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors, is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, EFTC was trading 2.57% higher at $9.61 on volume of 2.12 million, which is below the daily average volume of 3.45 million.



EFTC has broken through $9.50 resistance level as a result of the sharp rise in trading today. The next resistance level for the stock is at around $10.



Earlier today, EFTC announced that it will release its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday, January 24, 2013.



Find out more about EFTC by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=EFTC



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), a designer and manufacturer of integrated digital technology platforms, is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, INTC was trading 1.53% higher at $21.78 on volume of 25.81 million, which is below the daily average volume of 41.61 million. INTC has gained nearly 3% this week.



The stock has broken through $21.50 resistance level, which is a bullish signal. The next resistance level for INTC is at around $22. If the stock breaks through this level then there could be significant upside potential. The stock currently has strong support at around $21.



Earlier this week, INTC had announced a broad range of new mobile experiences.



Find out more about INTC by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=INTC



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009