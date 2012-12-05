Mid-Day Trend Analysis Report For: (OTC:NGRC), (OTC:SVEN), (OTC: PBCW)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2012 --National Graphite Corp. (OTC:NGRC), an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Candelaria region of Nevada, is down sharply in mid-day trading today, reversing some of its gains from the previous trading sessions.



NGRC rose sharply in the previous three trading sessions after the company announced that samples from its Chedic Graphite Prospect yielded 25% to 40% grade with 1,000,000 ton potential. However, the stock has pared some of its reason gains in mid-day trading today. At last check, NGRC was down 12.40% to $0.805 on above average volume of 3.43 million. The stock has slipped after reaching $0.90 resistance level. Despite the losses today, NGRC is still up more than 28% for the week.



Find out if NGRC could bounce back in the very short term here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=NGRC



Superior Venture Corp. (OTC:SVEN), a company engaged in the business of making films, is gaining in mid-day trading today. At last check, SVEN was trading 1.57% higher at $0.253 on volume of 3.63 million, which is nearly a quarter of the daily average volume of 14.42 million.



Despite the gains today, SVEN is down more than 24% for the week. SVEN fell sharply after the huge rally last Tuesday when the stock had finished more than 200% higher.



SVEN is gaining today after the company announced that it established Hong Kong-based subsidiary Illustrato Pictures Limited to solidify its China operations.



Find out if SVEN could pick up more steam in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SVEN



Pub Crawl (OTC:PBCW) is rebounding in trading today after falling sharply in the previous trading session. PBCW, which provides information on happy hours, drink specials, nightly specials, and pub crawls for bars and restaurants in various areas of U.S., is currently trading 8.55% higher at $0.165 on volume of 4.46 million, which is significantly below the daily average volume of 33.95 million.



PBCW has gained 226% in the last three trading sessions, thanks mainly to the huge rally on Monday after the company announced a merger with Mobile Dynamic Marketing. Earlier today, PBCW and Mobile Dynamic Marketing announced the launch of first generation hospitality platform for $3.8 billion market. The news has lifted PBCW stock in trading today.



Find out if PBCW could maintain the momentum by getting the full free report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=PBCW



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

WALL STREET SCOOP

info@WallStreetSCOOP.net

347-905-5009