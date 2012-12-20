Mid-Day Trend Analysis Reports on Hot Stocks: (NYSE: DSLV), (NASDAQ: DYNT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2012 --Velocity Shares 3x Inverse Silver ETN (NYSE: DSLV) is soaring in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading sessions. DSLV, which seeks to replicate net of expenses three times the opposite (inverse) of the S&P GSCI Silver Index ER, has been rallying as silver prices have fallen sharply this week.



DSLV is currently trading 11.94% higher at $28.41 on volume of 53,061. The ETF has gained more than 24% in the last three trading sessions. Over the last one month, it has gained more than 31%. Year-to-date, the ETF is down more than 7%.



Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a distributor and marketer of physical medicine and aesthetic products, is rallying in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading session.



DYNT had rallied more than 51% on Wednesday after the company announced reverse stock split. The company said that on December 17, at its annual meeting, shareholders approved a one-for-five reverse stock split of the company’s common stock. Kelvyn H. Cullimore Jr., Chairman and President of Dynatronics, said that after careful analysis, the company’s Board of Directors determined that the best course of action for shareholders was to maintain NASDAQ listing where the company has traded for the past 28 years.



DYNT is currently trading 23.78% higher at $3.80 on volume of 397,206, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 15,620.



