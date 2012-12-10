Mid-Day Trend Analysis Reports on Hottest Penny Stocks: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: SVEN).

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2012 --AMR Corp. (OTCQB: AAMRQ), the parent company of American Airlines, is down in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the losses from last week. AAMRQ, which filed for bankruptcy in November last year, is currently down 2.09% to $0.562 on volume of 2.09 million, which is below the daily average volume of 2.36 million.



AAMRQ has gained more than 11% in the last three trading sessions. AAMRQ had an excellent run last week, finishing higher in four of the five trading sessions. The stock crossed $0.52 resistance level as a result of the rally. However, it is seeing a pullback in trading today probably due to profit booking.



AAMRQ is down today even as airline’s pilots last week approved a new contract.



Find out when AAMRQ could bounce back by reading the full free report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



Superior Venture Corp. (OTCQB: SVEN) is down sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its losses from last week. SVEN, which is engaged in the business of making films, has fallen sharply in trading today even as the company on Friday announced that its subsidiary Ilustrato Pictures connected with Disaster film expert Tony Mitchell on $15 million project. In fact, SVEN has announced a number of positive developments in the last two weeks; however, they have failed to spark a rally in the stock.



After rallying more than 200% on November 27, SVEN has fallen in five of the eight trading sessions. In today’s trading, the stock is down nearly 15% to $0.201 on volume of 2.43 million. The stock has fallen more than 32% in the last five trading sessions.



Find out when could be the best moment to trade SVEN by reading the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SVEN



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

WALL STREET SCOOP

info@WallStreetSCOOP.net

347-905-5009