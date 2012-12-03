New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2012 --Pub Crawl (OTC:PBCW), an Internet-based company providing information on happy hours, drink specials, nightly specials, and pub crawls for bars and restaurants in various areas of U.S., is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market today.



PBCW is currently trading 220% higher at $0.160 on volume of 58.68 million, which is substantially above the daily average volume of 2,600. The stock hit an all-time high of $0.17 today. Prior to today’s rally, PBCW had not seen any trading activity.



According to a filing made by PBCW last week, Hubert Elrington resigned from all positions with the company effective as of November 27, 2012. Following this, Brian McFadden was appointed the company’s President and CEO. McFadden will also serve as a director of the company.



TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG), a provider of Internet cloud-based software application related to online search and social media, is down sharply in trading today, extending its losses from last week. TAGG is currently trading 10.18% lower at $0.0459 on volume of 5.72 million, which is significantly below the daily average volume of 35.49 million.



TAGG has been struggling for direction since last week; however, the stock today fell below a key support level. This suggests that the downward slide may continue in the next few trading sessions.



TAGG has not made any major announcement in the last few weeks. On November 7, the company said that it saw dramatic increase in unique new user count for the month of October.



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTC:OSGIQ), a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products, is extending its gains from the previous trading sessions in mid-day trading today. OSGIQ is currently trading 5.74% higher at $1.29 on volume of 377,091. The stock has gained more than 24% in the last three trading sessions. In the last five trading sessions, the stock gained nearly 50%.



OSGIQ continues to recover after falling sharply last month. The stock tumbled last month and was delisted from NASDAQ after the company filed for bankruptcy. OSGIQ has recovered after hitting an all-time low of $0.42 last month. Last week, the stock broke through $1. However, the stock may struggle to break through $1.50 resistance level.



Cellceutix Corp. (PINK: CTIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery of small molecule drugs to treat unmet medical conditions, is up sharply today after the company announced that clinical trials for its Kevetrin™ are moving forward smoothly. CTIX is currently trading 7.77% higher at $1.11 on volume of 552,868, which is more than three times the daily average volume of 153,659.



Earlier today, CTIX rose to $1.16, its intra-day high, before paring some of the gains. CTIX traded sideways in the last few trading sessions, struggling to breakthrough $1.05. However, the stock has broken through this stiff resistance level in trading, which is a bullish signal. A strong bullish trend will be established if CTIX breaks through $1.15 resistance level.



