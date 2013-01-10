Mid-Day Trend Analysis Reports on Top Moving Penny Stocks: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: FARE)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ), the parent company of American Airlines, is seeing a pullback in mid-day trading today after the huge rally on Wednesday. AAMRQ had finished nearly 43% higher on Wednesday after the company said that its improving business prospects mean that shareholders might get something back when the company emerges from bankruptcy. AAMRQ had filed for bankruptcy in November 2011.



Meanwhile, AAMRQ today announced its revenue and traffic results for the month of December. At last check, AAMRQ was down 10.08% to $1.16 on volume of 13.14 million, which is nearly two times the daily average volume of 7.50 million.



Find out how this announcement could benefit AAMRQ by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



World Moto Inc. (OTCQB: FARE), a manufacturer and supplier of taxi meters for the motorcycle taxi industry, is sinking in mid-day trading today even as the company announced that it has begun discussions to mandate use of Moto-Meters on all moto taxis within the city of Montes Claros, Brazil. Paul Giles, CEO of FARE, said that effective regulation in Montes Claros will create a domino effect throughout Brazil and other Latin American countries.



Despite the positive development, FARE is down 24.91% to $0.104 in trading currently on volume of 18.07 million. The stock has extended its losses from the previous two trading sessions. FARE has fallen more than 63% in the last three trading sessions.



Find out if FARE could bounce back by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=FARE



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009