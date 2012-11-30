Mid-Day Trend Analysis Reports on Top Penny Stocks: (PINK:KWBT), (PINK SRGE).

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2012 --Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (PINK:KWBT), a developer, manufacturer, distributor and marketer of bio-technological products for agriculture markets primarily in China, is seeing a huge rally in trading today. At last check, KWBT was trading 1,600% higher at $0.0068 on volume of 90.30 million, which is substantially above the daily average volume of 53,073.



After trading flat in the previous trading sessions, KWBT has suddenly broken through in trading today despite there being no major news or development related to the company. The stock broke through its 50-day and 200-day moving averages today. The rally could continue into in the next week.



Earlier this month, KWBT had reported its third-quarter financial results.



Find out when is the best moment to trade KWBT by getting for free the trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=KWBT



Southridge Enterprises Inc. (PINK:SRGE) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At lasts check, the stock was trading 9.42% lower at $0.0125 on volume of 13.67 million, which is nearly a third of the daily average volume of 39.30 million. SRGE has fallen more than 6% for the week.



SRGE has been struggling to break through $0.014 resistance level. The MACD chart for SRGE is currently giving bearish signals. The stock could continue to slide before finding support at around $0.0090.



SRGE, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold and silver mines in Mexico, this week announced that it hired Magna Group to expedite OTCBB up-listing.



Find out more about SRGE here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SRGE



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009