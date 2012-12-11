New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2012 --Pub Crawl Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PBCW), a provider of information on happy hours, drinks specials, nightly specials and pub crawls for bars and restaurants in various areas of U.S., is sinking for a second day in a row.



After falling more than 55% on Monday, PBCW is down another 40% in mid-day trading today. The stock has now reversed most of its gains from December 3rd, when it rallied more than 200% following news of merger with Mobile Dynamic Marketing.



PBCW has tumbled in trading today even as the company announced second generation product offering launch into emerging $689 billion mobile influence on retail marketplace. PBCW’s drop in the last two trading sessions has been accompanied by significant volume, which is a bearish signal. The downward slide could continue in the next few trading sessions.



Find out if PBCW will keep on dipping by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PBCW



A123 Systems Inc. (PINKSHEETS: AONEQ) is rebounding in mid-day trading today after falling sharply on Monday. AONEQ, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, after Johnson Controls withdrew its bid to acquire the company resulting in Wanxiang America Corp. winning the auction to acquire the company.



AONEQ, which designs, develops, manufacture and sells rechargeable lithium-ion and energy storage systems, tumbled more than 65% on Monday. However, the stock has rebounded today, and is currently up 6.81% to $0.0251 on volume of 8.82 million, which is half of the daily average volume of 16.67 million.



Prior to Monday’s sell-off, AONEQ had traded sideways for nearly two weeks. The stock has rebounded in trading today after hitting an all-time low in the previous session.



Find out when could be the best moment to trade AONEQ here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AONEQ



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009