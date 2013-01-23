New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2013 --Omega Navigation Enterprises Inc. (PINK:ONAVQ) shows neutral trend as the stock is trading sharply down on its current trading session. It opened the session at $0.14 and is trading in $0.13 and $0.14 price range during the session. The stock is currently 10.71 percent lower at $0.13. Omega Navigation’s first support level is at $0.11. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $0.04. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $0.24.



Omega Navigation offers marine transportation services. It owns double hull product tankers. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding on July, 2011. Omega Navigation is based out of Greece.



Find out if ONAVQ could bounce back in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ONAVQ



WorldSpaceInc. (PINK:WRSPQ) is trading in the range of $0.03 and $0.04 in its current trading session. The stock has recorded the volume of 85k shares so far. WorldSpace had opened at $0.03 and is currently at $0.04, up 14.29 percent from its previous close of $0.04. WorldSpace has its first support level at $0.02 while it faces the resistance at $0.45. The stock shows bullish trend and is expected to go up in coming trading sessions. WorldSpace is currently going through Chapter 11 reorganization process. It offered satellite based data broadcasting services before liquidating the business.



Find out if WRSPQ could maintain its momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=WRSPQ



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009