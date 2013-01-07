Mid-Day Update on Most Active Stocks For: (AMEX: WAC), (AMEX: INO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2013 --Walter Investment Management Corp. (AMEX: WAC), a fee-based business services provider to the residential mortgage industry, is up sharply in mid-day trading today after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire residential mortgage servicing platform of MetLife Bank N.A., which is located in Irving, Texas. WAC noted that the assets it is acquiring from MetLife Bank do not include any mortgage loans or mortgage servicing rights.



WAC is currently trading 6.61% higher at $46.96 on volume of 1.54 million, which is more than three times the daily average volume of 494,149. WAC has broke n through $46 resistance level as a result of the sharp rise today. The next resistance level for the stock is at $48.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: INO), a company engaged in the development of a new generation of vaccines focused on cancers and infectious diseases, is seeing a huge rally in mid-day trading today after the company announced a follow-on collaboration with PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative to advance malaria vaccine development and new vaccination delivery technologies.



At last check, INO was trading 18.36% higher at $0.627 on volume of 2.54 million, which is more than two times the daily average volume of 1.18 million. The stock has gained more than 22% in the last three trading sessions.



INO has crossed its 50-day and 200-day moving averages as a result of the rally today. This is a bullish signal. The stock could continue to rise before facing resistance at around $0.650.



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009