Mid-Day Update on Most Active Stocks For: (NASDAQ: LIFE), (NASDAQ: ONNN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2013 --Life Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: LIFE) stock is at $73.62, up 0.31 percent from its previous close of $73.40. However, its today’s volume of 12.188 million shares is higher than its usual trading volume of 3.053 million shares. The stock opened the session at $73.75 and touched its highest price point at $73.79, which is also its highest price point in the past 52 weeks. Life Technologies’ lowest price point for the session stood at $73.60.



The stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend in the short term. Life Technologies commands market capitalization of $12.55 billion and its stock is highly volatile with beta of 1.27.



Find out if LIFE could pick up more steam in the very short term by getting the complete trend analysis report here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=LIFE



ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ONNN) shows bearish trend as the stock made sharp downward movement in its latest trading session, with high volume. It opened the session at $8.14 and remained in $7.80 and $8.14 price range during the session. The stock is 5.45 percent lower at $7.90. ON Semiconductor is up 15.18 percent on YTD basis while it declined 7.18 percent in the past 52 weeks. The stock has traded in the range of $5.70 and $8.97 during the same time period.



ON Semiconductor’s market capitalization stands at $3.55 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its quarterly results on May 2nd.



Find out more on ONNN here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=ONNN



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure: Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009