Mid-Day Update On Most Active Stocks For: (NYSE: AMD), (NYSE: STP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2013 --Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NYSE: AMD) is trading in the range of $2.82 and $2.93 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $2.84 and is currently at $2.92, up 4.66 percent from its previous close of $2.79, with 16.031 million shares volume. The stock is currently trading above its 6 days EMA and 20 days EMA prices and thus shows bullish trend. Its MACD also confirms its bullish trend. The stock may go as high as $3.12 level in the coming trading sessions.



Advanced Micro Devices is a semiconductor company and is based out of California.



Find out more on AMD here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AMD



Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd. (NYSE: STP) stock is currently at $1.702, up 1.92 percent from its previous close of $1.67. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 2.164 million shares, while its average daily trading volume is of 3.628 million shares. The stock has made an up movement and thus shows bullish trend. It is likely to maintain its bullish stance in the short run and medium run. The stock is likely to go up to $1.73 level in the coming trading sessions.



Suntech Power Holdings is solar energy company and is based out of the Peoples Republic of China.



Get the latest news and reports on STP here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=STP



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009