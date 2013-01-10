Mid-Day Update on Most Active Stocks For: (NYSE: SVU), (AMEX: PAL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2013 --Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU), a U.S. grocery channel, is seeing a huge rally in mid-day trading today after the company announced a definitive agreement under which it will sell its Albertsons, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s and Star Market stores and related Osco and Sav-on-in-store pharmacies to an affiliate of a Cerberus Capital Management-led investor consortium. SVU also announced its financial results for the third quarter earlier today.



At last check, SVU was trading 12.17% higher at $3.41 on volume of 40.39 million, which is more than six times the daily average volume of 40.93 million. SVU has gained more than 19% in the last three trading sessions.



SVU has broken through $3.20 resistance level as a result of today’s rally, which is a strong bullish signal.



Find out more about SVU by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SVU



North American Palladium Ltd. (AMEX: PAL), a precious metal producer, is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, PAL was trading 5.03% higher at $1.67 on volume of 2.52 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 2.19 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $1.69 in trading today.



PAL has broken through $1.60 resistance level as a result of today’s rally. This is a bullish signal. Technical indicators suggest that the bullish trend will continue. PAL could continue to rise before facing resistance at around $1.90. The stock currently has strong support at $1.50.



Find out more about PAL by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=PAL



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009