Mid Day Update on Most Active Stocks For: (OTCQB: USGT), (OTCQB: AMBS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2013 --USA Graphite Inc. (OTCQB: USGT), an exploration company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and development of world-class graphite properties in North America, is marginally higher in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from previous trading sessions.



USGT has been gaining momentum since last week after the company said that it has identified the West Coast of Canada as the ideal location to acquire a project that would substantially boost its operations.



USGT is currently trading 0.22% higher at $0.922 on volume of 2.57 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 1.04 million. The stock has gained 15% in the last three trading sessions.



USGT is about to form a golden cross as the stock’s 50-day moving average is about to cross its 200-day moving average. This is a strong bullish signal.



Find out if USGT could pick up more steam in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=USGT



Amarantus BioSciences Inc. (OTCQB: AMBS), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, is down sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its losses from the previous trading session. AMBS has slipped today even as the company announced that its neurorestoration animal data presentation will be webcast live today from OneMedForum 2013 at 4.40 PM EST.



AMBS has seen a pullback from $0.160 resistance level. In today’s trading, the stock is down 4.83% to $0.136 on volume of 11.73 million, which is more than half of the daily average volume of 20.18 million. AMBS has fallen more than 10% in the last three trading sessions.



AMBS currently has strong support at around $0.120.



Find out everything traders need to know on AMBS by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AMBS



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009